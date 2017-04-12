Jharkhand teen lynched: Police say suspects tried to extort before murder, father blames friend too

Mohammad Shalik. Mohammad Shalik.

THE men who allegedly beat a Jharkhand teenager to death, apparently for being friendly towards a minor Hindu girl, had allegedly attempted to extort money from his family before his death. They got the girl to call up the victim’s father to ask for money, according to police. The victim’s father, however, accused the girl of conspiring to kill his son after “attempts to blackmail” the family failed.

The victim, Mohammad Shalik, 19, was allegedly assaulted for long by six youths near the girl’s house in Soso village of Jharkhand’s Gumla district on April 6. He succumbed to injuries the same day while being taken to a hospital in Ranchi, nearly 100 km from Gumla.

The police said the initial investigation found no evidence of the girl’s involvement. “As per our investigations, she made a call (to Shalik’s father Mohammad Minhaj) for money, but it was not an extortion call. She desperately tried to save the youngster,” Gumla’s Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Jha said.

The girl told the police she made the call to Minhaj after the accused promised to free Shalik if they got the money. The SP said, “The girl has made several claims in her statement. We are still probing (the matter). If her role comes to light, we will take further action.”

Based on Minhaj’s complaint, the girl, around 16, has been named in the FIR and charged with criminal conspiracy.

The police are unsure of her whereabouts but believe she may be at a relative’s house. Her home in Soso is locked.

Three suspects — identified as Manoj Oraon, Karmbir Singh and Arvind Lakra — were arrested on April 7. Raids are on to catch three others — Kailash Oraon, Mangta Tirkey and Akash Mahli. The six have been charged under IPC sections dealing with murder and wrongful confinement.

Recounting the sequence of events, Minhaj, who owns a tailoring shop in Gumla town, said Shalik left home during Ram Navami festivities on April 6. “Around midnight, a youth named Rahul came to our house and said my son was being beaten up by some people in Soso (nearly 2 km from their home). He told me I needed to arrange for money,” Minhaj said.

Rahul allegedly said that a girl from Soso had asked him to get in touch with Minhaj. The victim’s father claimed Rahul got another call in his presence. “I took the phone. It was from the girl, and she asked me whether I was going alone to Soso with

Rs 50,000. I said yes and rang up the secretary of our district anjuman committee (panel that looks after issues of the Muslim community). He informed the police,” Minhaj said.

He said the accused were perhaps alerted by Rahul’s call. “When we reached, my son was lying half-dead on the verandah of her house,” he added.

In her statement to police, the girl has claimed she and Shalik had had an argument over her plans to visit a Ram Navami fair on April 6 morning. As he dropped her home later, she told the police, they had another round of argument, when the accused saw Shalik and allegedly accosted him.

“The accused people do not have any previous criminal history but they were clearly ill-intentioned,” SP Jha said. “They had apparently seen this youngster in the area earlier and had threatened him. When they caught him again, they beat him up and tried to extort him.”

