Jharkhand teen found dead, father and brother held

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 18-year-old daughter over an alleged relationship with a youth from another community in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district. His 22-year-old son, who allegedly helped him, has also been arrested.

The youth, however, has denied he was in a relationship with the teenaged girl and said she was only an acquaintance, said police.

According to police, Jagdish Mahato, a mason from Pairagudi village in Ghaludih police station area, lodged a complaint on January 2, stating that his daughter,

Niyati Mahato, a BCom first-year student, was missing since January 1. Around the same time, police received information that a young woman’s body had been found on a river bank near Pairagudi. The body was identified as that of Niyati. Police then questioned Mahato and his 22-year-old son Raj Kishore. According to police, the two confessed to have killed Niyati and at their instance, the axe used in the crime was recovered from their house. They were arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail.

DSP Ajit Kumar Vimal said, “Jagdish said that on the evening of January 1, he got a call from the father of the 22-year-old youth with whom his daughter was allegedly in a relationship. He said the youth’s father asked him to take his daughter home, as she had apparently reached his home to get married.”

“He said he was angry over the humiliation he would suffer because his daughter left home to marry a man from another community. He asked his son to take him to the youth’s house, located nearby. He got Niyati to sit on the bike and directed his son to ride towards the river bank. There, he hit her several times with the axe.”

The officer said that the next day, Mahato went to the police station to lodge a missing complaint. Vimal said the youth, with whom the girl was allegedly in a relationship, is pursuing graduation. He has said in his statement that she was only an acquaintance who would visit their home because she was friends with his sister. According to police, the youth has said that on January 1, Niyati was invited to his sister’s birthday.

