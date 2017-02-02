Jharkhand: Suspected Maoists target Amrapali CCL in Chatra, 3 injured

Maoists and splinter groups often target the private enterprises in such projects to extract levy. (Source: Google Map) Maoists and splinter groups often target the private enterprises in such projects to extract levy. (Source: Google Map)

Three personnel of a private company sustained minor injuries when suspected Maoists exploded a crude bomb in the Amrapali Open Cast Project of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) under Tandwa police station of area Jharkhand’s Chatra district. The incident occurred late Wednesday night.

The police said that they were probing the incident from all angles. A search and combing operation was initiated following the incident.

According to police, the armed miscreants reached the camp of private company BGR Private Limited, which carries out the work of overburden removal in the mine. “Around 10.30 pm, they hurled a crude bomb in the camp injuring three persons. The injuries were not serious. We have also found hand-written pamphlets at the spot. There are reports that the miscreants had come in a Bolero jeep. However, the same has not been confirmed yet”, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Tandwa) Ashutosh.

The officer added that the India Reserve Battalion, whose camp is located adjacent to the project campus, swung into action following the explosion and fired several rounds. The miscreants subsequently fled. There were reportedly four to five persons.

The hand-written pamphlet talks about stopping work in Amrapali and its adjacent mine, Magadh, besides giving more local people employment. This is the first time that a pamphlet claiming to be that of Maoists has been recovered in this area, said Ashutosh. The area has generally been under the dominance of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, a splinter Maoist group.

Chatra Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha said, “We are probing the case from two possible angles. Leaving a pamphlet demanding stoppage of work and inducting more local people etc is the modus operandi of the Maoists. However, we are also looking into the possibility of somebody using the name of Maoists to create terror for ulterior motives. A detailed investigation is on.

Maoists and splinter groups often target the private enterprises in such projects to extract levy. However, the police indicated that some local group might have tried to create terror for extracting levy, while posing as Maoists.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd