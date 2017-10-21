Jharkhand ‘starvation’ death: Top officer assesses PDS, ‘no news’ of Simdega visit plan

Photo of the deceased girl, who allegdeglly died of starvation. (File) Photo of the deceased girl, who allegdeglly died of starvation. (File)

DAYS AFTER a woman in Jharkhand’s Simdega district claimed that her 11-year-old daughter died of starvation, and that the family had stopped getting PDS supply allegedly since their ration card was not Aadhaar-seeded, a top officer from the Department of Public Distribution, under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, reached Ranchi on Friday but officials said that “as of now” he is not scheduled to visit Simdega. Activists quoting Koyli Devi, resident of Karimati village in Simdega’s Jaldega block, claim that her daughter Santoshi, 11, had died on September 28, allegedly after going without food for over a week, the administration claims the death was due to malaria.

Joint Secretary in Union Public Distribution department Pramod Kumar Tiwari on Friday took stock of the PDS in the state. Sources said he also visited Nagri block in Ranchi, where Direct Benefit Transfer of the food subsidy amount was launched on October 4 on a pilot basis. He later went to a block in Gumla, near Ranchi. Tiwari is likely to leave on Saturday.

The development comes two days after Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told PTI that a Central team will be sent to probe the death.

Nanki Ram, Simdega District Supply Officer (additional charge), said district officials do not have any information of any visit by a Central team. “We (in the district) will initiate a major drive to include those left out of PDS beneficiaries’ list due to any reason,” he said, adding that this drive will be launched before Chhath, which will be observed between October 24 and 27.

Asked why Tiwari, a top officer from the Union ministry concerned with the issue in question — PDS — did not visit Simdega, a senior official from the state PDS department said, “We know that the family’s name got deleted, although the reason for death was malaria. We have all our records available online.”

The administration has said the family was not getting foodgrain under PDS since February this year. Their name was cancelled from list of beneficiaries in August.

The administration has suspended licence of the PDS dealer concerned, Bhola Sahu, and recommended suspension of Block Supply Officer (in charge) Ramesh Kumar for not ensuring that ration supply to the family was restored.

Activist Tara Mani Sahu, who had raised the issue, said: “We haven’t got any information about the visit. Even the district administration has not met the victim (family) before concluding that malaria caused the death. They are going by what an RMP (registered medical practitioner) says but paying heed to what ANM Mala Devi had to say.”

ANMs are village-level female health workers. Mala Devi had told The Indian Express on Wednesday that she had not learnt of any illness in Koyli Devi’s family even though she keeps making rounds in the village.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App