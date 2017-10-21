Jharkhand ‘starvation’ death: Victims’ mother, family allegedly heckled by residents over ‘bringing bad name to village’

Photo of the deceased girl, who allegedly died of starvation. Photo of the deceased girl, who allegedly died of starvation.

The family members of Santoshi Kumari, the girl who died allegedly due to lack of ration in Jharkhand’s Simdega district on September 28, were allegedly harassed and heckled by some women residents of the village on Friday night. On Saturday morning, she went to the house of activist Tara Mani Sahu, who has been taking up their cause, in nearby Patiamba village. The administration, which swung into action following reports in this regard, reached the village, Karimati, and talked to the mother. She has now been brought back to her house. Officials said they would register an FIR if she lodges a formal complaint.

Activist Sahu said: “We got the information that she has been forced to leave the village after being heckled and all her belongings being thrown outside by her fellow residents. We informed the Deputy Commissioner to send security for her this morning.”

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Simdega), A K Singh, said: “Following queries from the media, we sent the officer-in-charge of Jaldega police station and the Block Development Officer. They found that Koyli Devi was not in her house. Inquiries revealed that she had gone to Sahu’s house, which is not too far from Karimati village. Our officials went to her house and have assured her all security following which she has been brought back to her house.” Also Read: Jharkhand ‘starvation’ death: Top officer assesses PDS, ‘no news’ of Simdega visit plan

Singh added there were no signs of any vandalism in the house. “Preliminary inquiries have indicated that some women came to Koyli’s house last night and picked up an argument. They were accusing her of bringing bad name to the village due to her claim that her daughter died of starvation. She has not identified any specific person so far. If she lodges a formal complaint, we will register an FIR. We will also enhance security at her house. As of now, the officer-in-charge and the BDO are at her house,” said the official.

The villagers had been questioning the claims of Koyli Devi, who have claimed that lack of ration led to death of her daughter, Santoshi Kumari. Koyli’s ration card was not linked to Aadhaar as a result of which the family was not getting ration since February.

The administration, which has taken action against the PDS dealer and a Block Supply Officer for not ensuring ration supply to the family despite non-linking of Aadhaar, too has been attributing the death to malaria.

