Jharkhand: No food at home, woman died; govt says she had money in bank

Savitri Devi’s family in Mangargaddi village. (Photo: Prashant Pandey) Savitri Devi’s family in Mangargaddi village. (Photo: Prashant Pandey)

THE JHARKHAND government has cited medical and bank records to deny reports that the death of a woman in Giridih last week was due to starvation. But her family maintains that “no food was cooked in the house since at least three days before she died”. And local officials are still to find out why the 58-year-old’s family did not possess a ration card.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister’s Office said: “Every death is sad but there should be no politics on it. Before arriving at any conclusion, the facts should be inquired into first. We are all saddened by the death of sister Savitri Devi, but the inquiry report clearly establishes that the death was not due to hunger.”

Officials said Devi was suffering from parenchymal haematoma, or bleeding inside the brain, for which she was treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Further, they said, her bank account had Rs 2,375.

According to them, these facts were unearthed by an inquiry team, led by Additional Collector Ashok Kumar Sah, which reached Devi’s village Monday, two days after her death — the team’s main findings were released Tuesday.

But in Mangargaddi village, The Indian Express found that the probe findings presented only one part of the story. For instance, the fact that she had money in her account came to light only when her passbook was updated by officials after her death.

Chainpur panchayat mukhiya, Ram Prasad Mahato, said: “Savitri Devi had come to me two-three months ago to ask about her widow pension for which she was eligible in 2014. I checked and realised that her bank account was not linked with her Aadhaar. I got that done. On April 4, Rs 1,800 — pension for three months — was credited into her account. But she never checked her passbook. I came to know that she had that money in her account only after it was updated — after her death.”

Mahato claimed that Devi’s family did not get a ration card because her name was not included in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 2011.

When contacted, Block Development Officer (in-charge) Dumri, Rahul Dev, said the SECC was required only for allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “The family should have had a ration card,” he said.

Block Supply Officer (Dumri), Sheetal Kashi, said: “An elected representative had come to me saying some people required ration cards urgently. I asked him to get the online form submitted after which the cards could be issued in 24 hours. But he did not revert.”

Devi’s elder son Hiralal Mahato, a daily wage labourer, said the family never had a ration card. “After my mother’s death, the administration has decided to issue two ration cards, one each for the two of us,” he said, referring to his younger brother Hulas Mahato.

“We were too busy making both ends meet. My mother used to go to government offices once in a while but the work never got done,” said Hiralal, a Class V dropout.

Around four months ago, Hiralal went to Bhusawal in Maharashtra to work as a labourer. “The last time I spoke to my family was about three months ago. My salary was Rs 7,000 per month but my employer said he would pay the entire amount at the end. He gave me Rs 1,000 to return home for my mother’s death,” he said.

The brothers own 30 decimals of land, “where nothing grows”. “If it rains, you have to plough then itself or the water will drain out. Whatever we grow doesn’t last over two months,” said Hiralal.

Hulas, who was working in a clothes store nearby, is undergoing training for “organic farming” in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. “I would get a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 but could never send money home,” he said.

The mukhiya says two wells are being dug in the village under MGNREGA. “But the daily wage is only Rs 168 and youths prefer to go elsewhere for jobs,” he said.

Officials say in the absence of a post mortem, they only have Devi’s medical records and passbook to base their findings on. “Officials did not insist on a post-mortem,” said Hulas. “Anyway, hiring a vehicle to take her body to the hospital and back would require money and I had none”.

