Jharkhand: Sniffer dog dies in IED blast in anti-naxal operations in Latehar; buried with full state honours

A female sniffer dog of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died after an IED laid down by Maoists went off at the time she detected it. Her handler sustained minor injuries. The incident occurred during a combing operation launched by the CRPF and the district police teams in Burha Pahari area of Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Tuesday afternoon. The slain canine was buried amid full state honours in Latehar.

Latehar Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Singh said that the canine, Aminika, was buried amid full state honours in the office premises of CRPF’s 11th battalion following post-mortem.

A CRPF spokesperson said that the incident occurred when the canine, named Aminika, which has sniffed an IED in the interior areas of Burha Pahari. It appears that the IED got charged due to some movement during sniffing and exploded. Her handler, P K Shyam, sustained minor injuries. She has given her supreme sacrifice and saved several lives in a very difficult terrain for the forces,” he said.

The canine, said the spokesperson, was with the CRPF’s 203rd battalion for the past three years. The 203rd Battalion of the CRPF, which along with 214 Bn and 209 Bn, has been engaged in anti-Maoist operations going on since last week in the Burha Pahari area. Commanding Officer Ajay Singh of 214 Bn and Pankaj Kumar, CO of 11 Bn, and other officers and men laid wreaths before Aminika was buried, said the spokesperson.

The CRPF battalions and the district teams have mounted a massive search and combing operation in Burha Pahari area; which shares borders with Jharkhand’s Garhwa district and Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district. The security forces launched the massive operation last week following information that the top-most Maoist commander in the region, Arvind Ji, and his squad were holed up in the area, considered a bastion for the Naxals due to dense forests and uneven terrain.

On January 13, at least six security personnel were injured in a land mine blast in Burha Pahari following an IED blast. “The Maoists had heavily mined the area and were trying to inflict heavy damage on the forces advancing towards them. Luckily, the injuries were not serious, although five of them; including two assistant commandants of CRPF and two Sub-Inspectors of the district police; were rushed to Ranchi for better treatment, said a police officer, associated with the operations. The exchange of fire between the forces had occurred at least thrice on January 13.

Following the incident combing operations were intensified and the security forces recovered more than 460 detonators, around 100 IEDs, more than 60 grenades, a dozen crude bombs, materials used in making these explosives, 20 backpacks, black uniform, 200 kg of rations, four wireless sets, utensils, camera, radio, solar plate, compass, naxal literature and medicines. The forces had also found bunkers and bathrooms, which we suspect was being used by the top Maoist commanders.

They have been dismantled, said the officer. He added that the security forces have found bloodstains at several places, indicating injuries to the Maoists. However, no arrests have been made.

Singh said that the operations were continuing. Our forces are still in the area and we are constantly recovering several IEDs, he said.