Jharkhand sets target of 4 lakh tonne paddy procurement

Jharkhand Consumer Affairs Minister Saryu Roy today said the government has set a target of four lakh tonne purchase of paddy this kharif year. Of this till now two lakh tonnes of paddy has been purchased, he said, adding Rs 700 crore has been saved in different schemes and programmes of the department. Roy, also Food and Public Distribution System minister, was replying on the discussion of demands for grants for his ministries in the Jharkhand Assembly.

A total of 66,000 farmers have been registered and out of that 44,000 got sms message for sale of their produce, Roy said, adding so far only 5500 farmers have approached to the sale centres.

He said technical difficulties had come during the purchase of paddy and efforts were on to ease them. Roy said an estimated Rs 700 crore had been saved by following transparency in different schemes of the department in the last two years. Later, House rejected the cut motion moved by Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik’s) MLA Pradip Yadav and through voice vote passed demands for Rs 1391.18 crore.