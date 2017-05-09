Jharkhand seeks upgraded units of NCB, ED

The Jharkhand government has sought from the Centre upgraded units of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to aid its fight against Maoists. Chief Minister Raghubar Das raised the issue at a meeting of CMs of Maoist-hit states chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday.

According to Jharkhand Police, the proceeds from opium cultivation are suspected to be funding Maoist activities. The state government has asked for a full-fledged office of the ED to ensure that properties allegedly acquired from by members of LWE organisations with extortion money are speedily attached.

Among other things, the CM also demanded an air surveillance unit in Ranchi and a waiver of the financial cost for deputation of central forces, arguing that ‘Naxalism was a national problem’.

