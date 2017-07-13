Jharkhand second after Gujarat in growth rate: Raghubar Das 

Raghubar Das (Express file photo by Subham Dutta) Raghubar Das (Express file photo by Subham Dutta)

Saying that Jharkhand has made speedy development in the last two and a half years and got stamp of approval on different yardsticks at the national level, Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday said the state is second after Gujarat in growth rate. He also said NITI Ayog has praised execution of schemes in the state in its recent meeting. Addressing officials in a review meeting ahead of the completion of 1,000 days of his government on September 22, Das said for the first time since the creation of Jharkhand, people have given a majority government in 2014 and they have much expectation, according to an official release.

The state, emerging from the tag of backward state, has got a new identity in the map of the country, he said. The chief minister said the achievements are not the end of development, but it is a direction towards more transparency, accountability and good governance. He said the aim is to remove poverty from its roots, which can be done through team effort. The state and the Centre have marked this year as ‘garib kalyan varsh’ and the government is functioning with the aim that benefit of schemes reach the last person, he said.

“We have to take speedy decisions and bring the schemes on the ground,” Das said asking to prepare ‘umbrella scheme’ to bring all schemes under one roof. The chief minister said the financial year will start from January and departments should prepare early.

In the meeting, different departments gave information on works done in the last two and a half years and decided to have better coordination to reach out the people, the release said. The chief minister asked officials to prepare policy meant for the people and warned that those officials who do not work will be dismissed. The chief minister also asked departmental secretaries to prepare a list within 15 days of such rules which are irrelevant in the present times and said such rules will be scrapped.

Visit a district one day in a week, Das asked the secretaries of different departments to speed up development. He also suggested every department to use technology to root out corruption. Urban Development minister C P Singh stressed on preparing schemes keeping the common people at the centre and execute work. Food, Public Distribution and Parliamentary Affairs minister Saryu Roy congratulated officials of Team Jharkhand.

Additional Chief Secretary Amit Khare said out of 142 schemes this year, 114 have been completed, and all schemes will be completed by October. Khare also said that NITI Ayog has appreciated Jharkhand for its development works and the state is among five states in the execution of several schemes and identity of the state is on the map of development.

