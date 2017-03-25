Jharkhand: Sahebgunj bridge will improve connectivity, says Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said the proposed bridge over river Ganges in Sahebgunj district would prove to be a milestone for development of Jharkhand and the eastern region. Das, who visited Sahebgunj today to oversee the preparation work for the forthcoming foundation stone laying ceremony, said, the bridge would improve the connectivity of Jharkhand and central India with states of eastern region and Myanmmar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation of the bridge and a port on 6th April.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also distribute smart phones (free of cost) to about one lakh women self help groups on the occasion.

Besides, the PM would also give appointment letters to women candidates of primitive tribe Pahariya battalion, he said adding that two Pahariya battalion were raised as the government was committed for the development of the community.

Das appealed to people of the district to take part in large numbers and celebrate the occasion as their long-standing demand was being fulfilled.

Expressing his gratitude to the local people, MP and MLAs, he said the bridge would be a gift for the people of the district as PM Modi has turned their dream into a reality.

