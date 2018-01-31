Jharkhand: Ruckus cuts short Assembly Budget session

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Express Photo: Kevin D’Souza) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Express Photo: Kevin D’Souza)

Following repeated disruptions, the Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly ended with formal passing of the Budget on Tuesday, a week ahead of its scheduled closure on February 7.

On Monday, the House had passed through voice vote a proposal to conclude the session a week ahead of schedule. This came after a meeting called by Speaker Dinesh Oraon and attended by CM Raghubar Das, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Saryu Roy, Leader of Opposition Hemant Soren and other top leaders failed to break the deadlock.

The Opposition has been demanding removal of three officials, Chief Secretary Rajbala Verma, DGP D K Pandey and ADGP (Special Branch) Anurag Gupta over alleged misdemeanour in separate matters.

Roy, meanwhile, has written to CM Das, seeking release from his duties as Parliamentary Affairs minister. “For the past two years, the House has not worked properly. As Parliamentary Affairs Minister, I felt I was not able to discharge my responsibilities,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Soren told mediapersons, “It is painful that the session ended early. But the government’s refusal to pay heed to our demands showed that it was dictatorial.”

Speaking in the House, CM Das said: “The Opposition is not able to digest the fact that we are moving towards progress”. Speaker Oraon told the legislators, “I hope you will introspect on how to ensure smooth functioning of the House so that my disappointment and that of the people does not turn into dejection.”

