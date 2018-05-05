Jharkhand rape-murder case: 14 arrested, including prime accused

The prime accused in Jharkhand rape and murder case, Dhanu Bhuiyan, was among those arrested by the police on Saturday (File Photo) The prime accused in Jharkhand rape and murder case, Dhanu Bhuiyan, was among those arrested by the police on Saturday (File Photo)

Fourteen people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape and murder of an 16-year-old in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, reported news agency PTI. The prime accused in the case, Dhanu Bhuiyan, was among those arrested. He had set the victim on fire on Friday, a day after she alleged she was abducted and raped by him. The accused was reportedly upset at being fined by a village panchayat due to which he killed her.

“So far, 14 persons involved in the incident have been arrested since last night,” Deputy Commissioner of Chatra Jitendra Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bhuiyan is a resident of a village under Itkhori police station. When the girl’s accusations were brought before the village panchayat, it found Bhuiyan guilty of abduction and rape. It had fined him a few thousand and asked him to do some push-ups as punishment.

“The accused refused to accept the punishment and the fine imposed by the panchayat, following which a fight ensued… The accused allegedly reached the house of the girl and set her afire with the help of three other youths… They also beat up her (the girl’s) parents,” said officer-in-charge (Itkhori) Ashok Ram.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

Condemning the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das had called it “barbaric”. He had directed authorities to arrest the accused and take strongest possible action in the case.

