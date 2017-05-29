Jharkhand: Maoists blow up railway track, disrupt train services

Ranchi: Maoist groups blow up railway tracks at Karmabad-Chichanki Station in Giridih district of Jharkhand on Sunday Midnight. (Source: PTI Photo) Ranchi: Maoist groups blow up railway tracks at Karmabad-Chichanki Station in Giridih district of Jharkhand on Sunday Midnight. (Source: PTI Photo)

The day-long bandh in Jharkhand began on Monday with the Maoists blowing up a railway track in Dhanbad. The Howrah-New Delhi Grand Chord section, which lies between Chichaki and Karmabaand railway stations, was damaged at 12.40 am, disrupting movement of several trains including the Rajdhani Express, Superintendent of Police (Railway), Dhanbad, Asim Vikrant Minz told news agency PTI.

Several long-distance trains including the Kalka Mail, three Rajdhani Express trains, Hatia-Patna Express, Howrah-Dehradun Express were delayed due to the incident, Railway sources told PTI. However, the train services became operational after 7.40 am, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Dhanbad), A K Jha said. Many goods trains were diverted to different routes.

The bandh call by the Maoists evoked partial response in Lohardaga district. Long-distance buses did not ply, and most of the shops and markets were open. The administration took adequate security measures in Lohardaga as well as other Naxal-hit Khunti districts. The bandh was called in protest against the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act and the new domicile policy.

– with inputs from PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd