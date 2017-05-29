Jharkhand rail track leading to Delhi blown up by Maoists: Reports

Representational Image/ Express Photo Representational Image/ Express Photo

Maoists have reportedly blown up a railway track that falls under the jurisdiction of the Dhanbad railway division. According to preliminary reports, the track was damaged at 12:40 a.m. this morning at a point between the Chichaki and Karmabaand railway stations.

A Dhanbad railway official, Manoj Kumar Akhouri, was quoted as saying that train services are being halted at different stations on the Delhi-Howrah route. Trains affected by the mishap include the Kalka Express, the Hatia-Patna Express, the Howrah-Dehradun Express, the Kolkata Rajdhani Express, the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express and the Ranchi Rajdhani Express.Several freight trains have also been affected by the damage to the railway track, reports said.

