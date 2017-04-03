Jharkhand: Primitive tribal families to get 35 kg rice every month

Nearly 70,000 families of primitive tribal groups (PTG), many of whom are facing prospects of dwindling numbers, will now get foodgrains at their door-step with the state government launching PTG Dakia Yojana. Under the scheme, the employees of the Food and Civil Supplies Department would go door-to-door of these families every month with a packet of 35 kg rice.

The scheme was formally launched in three districts: Godda, Sahebganj and Palamu, by ministers in their respective areas. While welfare minister Louis Marandi launched the scheme in Sunder Pahari Block of Godda district, agriculture minister Randhir Singh launched it in Barhet Block of Sahebganj. Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi launched the scheme at Chainpur Block headquarter in Palamu.

Officials said that these three districts were chosen as they have relatively higher concentration of PTGs. On an average, we have around 5,000 families in every district. But in these three districts, the average number of PTG families is around 7,000. Within this month, the scheme would be launched in all the remaining districts, said Secretary (Food and Public Distribution) Vinay Chaubey. The packets will be prepared by women self-help groups across the state that would help in financially strengthening them, he added.

Out of a total of 32 tribal groups in the state, at least eight groups: Asur, Birhor, Paharia (Baiga), Sabar, Birajiya, Korwa, Mal Pahariya and Souriya Paharia have been categorised as PTGs. These groups are low on literacy, are barely able to earn a livelihood (average monthly income could be Rs 1,000 or even less) and usually remain aloof from the usual settlements.

While earlier they were supposed to travel all the way to the block headquarters to fetch their rations, they began getting it at the nearest PDS shops in the villages. Many times, they would not venture out to fetch their rations. Besides, they are also nomadic in nature. With the new scheme, we would be able to reach out to them in a much more focussed manner,” said Chaubey, adding that grains are provided to them free-of-cost. The government also decided to give them only rice, and not wheat, as that is what the PTGs prefer in their diet.

