Jharkhand priests meet governor over amendments to tenancy laws

A delegation of tribal Christian priests, led by Ranchi Archbishop Cardinal Telesphore Toppo, Saturday met Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu and urged her to stop the proposed amendments to the state’s tenancy laws.

The meeting followed the BJP’s allegations that Christian missionaries were behind the protests against the amendments to Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Paragana Tenancy Act. The amendments would enable tribals to make non-agriculture use of their land without losing ownership rights.

“These amendments will deprive the people of this region of their land and they will become landless. We urge you to stop this from becoming legislation,” the priests said in a memorandum.

BJP spokesman Deen Dayal Barnwal criticised the priests saying that they were not interested in tribal welfare.