Jharkhand: Policemen get man killed fearing he may expose their fraud

Two policemen in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district allegedly hired killers to get a man killed fearing that he may spill the beans about fake caste certificates they had used to get their jobs.

Police said that Pradhan Honhaga, a resident of Kuchuhatu village, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on May 28.

Investigations into his murder led to arrest of Sushil Gope, Vijay Hembrom and Rooplal Gope, who told investigators that they had allegedly killed Honhaga at the behest of head constable Bekari Gope and his nephew Dilip Gope, a constable.

“The accused policemen had approached Hembrom through Sushil and an amount of Rs 1 lakh was fixed for killing Honhaga. Some amount had been paid as advance,” said district police superintendent Prakash Soy. Investigations revealed that the two policemen belonged to the other backward classes but had managed to get their jobs using forged certificates showing them to be tribals. Bekari had changed his name to Bekari Savaiya, while Dilip had taken the surname of Honhaga. Bekari had been in the police force for over 15 years, while Dilip had joined the force in 2015.

“Dilip was given the job on compassionate grounds, as his father had died on duty. We have come to know that his father too had got the job on the basis of fake certificate. The victim, who is from the same village as that of the accused, had come to know about the two the reality (of fake certificates). He had also written a letter to the deputy commissioner (DC) some time ago, seeking to expose their lies.

…Bekari has told the police that he got hold of the letter, as he was posted in the DC office. He then tore it,” said Soy.

The policemen have been arrested while police were probing whether a racket involved in getting fake caste certificates was active in the area. Three other accused are said to be absconding. Bekari was deployed at the deputy commissioner’s office in Gumla, while Dilip was posted at police superintendent’s office. Police said that Hembrom had been involved in loot, snatching and other criminal cases.

