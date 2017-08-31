Jharkhand police seize gold, Rs 25 lakh from Maoists

During interrogation Narayana had told the police that Sudhakar had called him to the jungle in Gumla district and gave him money for family expenditure. (Representational image) During interrogation Narayana had told the police that Sudhakar had called him to the jungle in Gumla district and gave him money for family expenditure. (Representational image)

Jharkhand police has seized nearly half a kg of gold and Rs 25 lakh in cash from two Maoists near Patel Chowk in the city and they were arrested. Ranchi senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Dwivedi said said the seizure was made last evening following a tip off and the two have been sent to jail by the court when they were produced before it during the day. The two Maoists, who belong to the Telangana cadre, were identified as B Narayana and Satyanarayan Reddy, he told newsmen.

Narayana has claimed that he is the younger brother of CPI(Maoist) central committee member Sudhakar, while Satyanarayan said that he is Sudhakar’s business partner. Rs five lakh, besides Maoist literature and some clothes were found in Naryana’s bag and another Rs 4,600 from his trouser pockets. Rs 20 lakh along with the gold was found in Satyanarayana’s bag, besides Rs 10,500 from his trouser pockets, Dwivedi said.

The police began the probe after getting the information that a top CPI(Maoist) commander is extorting contractors engaged in mining and also kendu leaf collectors. There was also information that top Maoist leader Sudhakar is collecting huge amount of money and gold. Dwivedi said that Sudhakar, who was involved in extortion, had come to Jharkhand in 2016. He has several aliases like Sabhua, Buria and Bbu. His wife Madhavi, who is Bihar special area member of the out too has several aliases like Vedusulaaruna, Neelima and other names.

During interrogation Narayana had told the police that Sudhakar had called him to the jungle in Gumla district and gave him money for family expenditure. Earlier too, he had been called to Gumla and Latehar jungles and given money to run the family. Satyanarayana said he had invested crores of rupees belonging to Sudhakar are spent to buy gold and land, the police said.

