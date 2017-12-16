Three days after release, Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy arrested again by Jharkhand Police

Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy (File photo) Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy (File photo)

A team of Bokaro Police, which had gone to Telangana, arrested top Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy from Achampet court of Mahbubnagar district, three days after he was released on bail. The police said that he was wanted in cases registered in different police stations of Bokaro district in 2006 and 2007.

Confirming the arrest, Bokaro Superintendent of Police Kartik S said: “Ghandy was wanted in two cases of the district. A team had gone there in this connection and arrested him. He has been brought to Bokaro. We are further investigating.”

The officer added that of the two cases, one was registered at Nawadih police station in 2006 in connection with an incident of a landmine blast in which more than a dozen special task force personnel were killed.

In the incident of 2007, Maoists had allegedly attacked CISF camp in Bokaro Thermal Power station (BTPS) police station area. The incident had occurred on April 7, when half-a-dozen people were killed and many others injured in the attack by over 300 Maoists at the CISF camp and the adjoining Gandhi Nagar police station. They had exploded a series of bombs and resorted to firing killing people like truck drivers passing by.

Kartik said, “Ghandy’s role had emerged as a mastermind in these two cases.” A non-bailable warrant was issued against him in the 2007 case.

In a press statement issued to the media, Ghandy alleged that it was an attempt on the part of the government to harass him and use police methods to kill him. He also pointed out that he was 71 and was advised one-month complete rest by the Apollo Hospital following his medical check-up. He said that if anything untoward happened to him, he would hold the government responsible. “In the case they have taken me, most of them have been acquitted and the rest are on bail. Yet the harassment,” he said in the statement.

Ghandy also mentioned that he had himself written to the judicial magistrate court in Tenughat (Bokaro) for him being produced in the case more than a year ago and also sent a reminder. “Still, there was no response,” he said.

Having been released on bail on December 12 from Vishakhapatnam jail, Ghandy had come to Hyderabad a day later to attend different cases.

“On Saturday, he was present before a court in Achampet in Mahbubnagar district, from where he was supposed to go to Amrabad police station to mark his presence, as per his bail conditions,” said Balla Ravindranath, counsel for Ghandy.

Ravindranath said that Ghandy was arrested and taken to Hyderabad. “They initially tried to take him on transit remand. However, since they had a ticket for a flight at 7 p.m., they did not follow the norms for transit remand,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App