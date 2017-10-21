Jharkhand: Opposition targets CM Raghubar Das for helmetless ride

Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das. Express photo Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das. Express photo

A video in which Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is seen riding a scooter without a helmet in Jamshedpur on Diwali has prompted the Opposition to remind him of a traffic police department advertisement, which showed the CM wearing a helmet while riding pillion with the message, “if the CM can wear helmet, why can’t you?”

In the advertisement, published in April, the CM is seen wearing a helmet as he rode pillion during a yatra organised by BJP.

In the video, lasting a little over a minute, the CM is seen riding a scooter on a Jamshedpur roads on Diwali night. His supporters are seen following him on two-wheelers. None of them is wearing a helmet. Also, no security personnel is seen accompanying the CM.

Sources in the CM’s office and district BJP leaders downplayed the issue, saying the ride lasted for barely five minutes. “Jamshedpur received heavy rain on Diwali night. When the rains stopped, some supporters casually reminded the CM that it had been a long time since he rode a two-wheeler. So, he just started out. He returned within five minutes,” said a source in the CMO. President of BJP’s Jamshedpur unit Dinesh Kumar said: “The CM was with his supporters after the puja at his home. He just rode for a very brief period. This was not part of an official function.”

State Congress secretary Kishore Shahdeo said: “A few months ago, the CM’s behaviour was used to tell people that if he could wear a helmet, why can’t others? Now, what are the commoners supposed to do when they see their CM riding a scooter with his supporters, none of them wearing helmets? When the state government floats ads, it costs money.”

Shahdeo dismissed the argument that it was a short ride. “This is also about the CM’s safety. A little carelessness could lead to something serious,” he said. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha general Secretary Vinod Pandey said, “A helmet is supposed to be worn always, even if you are going a short distance.”

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App