Jharkhand: NUSRL students stall protests after appointment of acting vice-chancellor

The students protests at the National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL) finally ended on Friday after Jharkhand Judicial Academy Director Gautam Choudhary took over as the acting VC and a team of certain high ranking officers visited the campus and assured the students that all their demands will be taken care of. Demanding complete overhaul of the administration and better facilities regarding building, roads and other construction works, the students were protesting outside the main gate for the last three days.

“They gave it to the student body in writing with signature of all of these officers on paper. Only then we opened the main gate. We made it very clear that we want some immediate changes within 15 days and long term changes within 3 months. If this does not go in hand, we will resume our protests,” said a fifth-year student.

The students were demanding immediate removal of Vice-Chancellor BC Nirmal and Acting Assistant Registrar from their posts owing to gross negligence, mismanagement and allegation of corruption. They also wanted the financial audit of the previous years to be disclosed. “Being an Autonomous University, created by the Act of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, the financial records of the University should be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India or by any other unbiased external authority,” said a student, who does not wish to be named. They also wanted release of funds by the state government for the payment of dues to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the completion of the proposed master plan of the University under Entry 23(1) (a) in Schedule of NUSRL Act, 2010.

In order to review the working of the entire college, the students demanded appointment of a review commission by the chancellor of the university as under Section 23(1) of the NUSRL Act, 2010. NUSRL is now facing the prospect of being taken to arbitration by the Central CPWD in Ranchi. The University owes them Rs 42 crore in dues for construction on the campus. The university was established in 2010 which earlier functioned in a rented campus in BIT Mesra and was shifted to main campus in Kanke in 2013 after the construction of its own building.

Talking about the financial irregularities, another student said, “Once we got the permanent campus, we were very happy. But what happened that in that campus, only first phase of construction was started that is the academic building construction after which the entire work stopped. When we questioned Dr Nirmal, he said we are sort of funds.”

“We pay a fees of around 2 lakhs rupees a year. This comes in the list of most expensive law universities in the country. Even then we were denied the basic needs. Our college does not have a permanent road. Hostels are in pathetic conditions, food, electricity, water, everything. But our primary concern is the falling standard of academics. The university has to pay 42 crores to CPWD, so few days back it came to notice that, the CPWD is going to initiate a case against the university,” he said.

“Despite a huge fees are collected from the students, Rs 5000 is collected from each student per semester in the name of internet charges. But the internet connection is pathetic. I can’t even open the Google page. Plus, we are charged around Rs 3000 per semester in the name of reading materials and the material supplied to us is the barest minimum. And when we went and complained about it to our vice-chancellor, everytime he just said ‘I can’t help you regarding this because I am unable to’ and the university lacks funds,” he added.

When contacted, the acting VC of the university Gautam Choudhary refused to respond on the matter. However, Judicial Academy Additional Director Nalin Kumar said that financial impropriety, as alleged by the students will be investigated. “The student were demanding removal of Dr Nirmal saying the academic environment is not good and financial improprieties are happening. The acting VC has taken the charge under the order of the chancellor. The students were demanding intervention of Chancellor, who is the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court. The students were assured of the audit of the financial impropriety and investigation,” said Kumar.

