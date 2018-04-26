Jharkhand newborn dies as quack severs genitals ‘to prove he was a girl’

The police have registered an FIR against the absconding quack, and launched a hunt for him. (Representational) The police have registered an FIR against the absconding quack, and launched a hunt for him. (Representational)

A newborn died after a quack allegedly severed his genitals “in a bid to prove that he was a girl”. The incident took place at a nursing home under Itkhori police station area of Jharkhand’s Chatra district late Tuesday night. Just ahead of the baby’s delivery, the quack, following an ultrasound, told the mother that it would be a girl. The police have registered an FIR against the absconding quack, and launched a hunt for him.

According to the police, Gudia Devi, who was more than eight months pregnant, was admitted to Om Nursing Home in Jay Prakash Nagar area in Itkhori. The quack, identified as Anuj Kumar, told the family that it was a female foetus, the police said.

A doctor at the nursing home, Ajay, recommended a caesarean and asked the family to deposit Rs 10,000 for it. Gudia’s husband, Anil Panda, deposited a part of the amount and the operation was carried out. Late in the night, a son was born. Kumar allegedly cut the genitals of the baby and claimed before the family that a girl with deformities was born. Soon the newborn died.

After receiving a complaint from the couple, the police reached the nursing home on Wednesday morning. But by then the quack had fled. The police sealed the clinic. “We have registered an FIR… Further probe is on,” said Chatra SP Akhilesh B Verior.

Chatra Civil Surgeon Dr S P Singh said: “The doctor accused in the case did not have any registration or licence under the PNDT Act. He would scout for couples looking to know the gender of the foetus and get ultrasound done at the clinic of some of his associates.” “We have got the post-mortem of the baby done. The allegations against the doctor that he got the genitals severed… are true,” he said.

Asked about reports that the nursing home was issued a notice to shut down as it did not have requisite documents, Singh said, “I do not recall having received any report in this regard.”

