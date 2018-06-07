Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
Jharkhand: CoBRA commando killed, policeman injured in encounter with Naxals

Naxal encounter in Jharkhand: The encounter took place in Saraikela, the administrative headquarter of Saraikela Kharsawan district which is about 135-km from Ranchi.

A CoBRA commando of the CRPF was killed and a policeman injured during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said.

They said a gunbattle began early morning in the Dalbhaga-Arki area of the Saraikela-Kharsawan district at about 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action) and Jharkhand Police was out for operation.

A commando has been killed while a state police personnel has been injured during the encounter, they said.

The encounter took place in Saraikela, the administrative headquarter of Saraikela Kharsawan district which is about 135-km from the state capital here.

Heavy firing is still on and further details are awaited, officials said.

