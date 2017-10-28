Jharkhand: Myanmar consul general in Kolkata killed in mishap, wife injured

The damaged vehicle after it collided with a truck in Giridih district of Jharkhand on Friday. PTI Photo The damaged vehicle after it collided with a truck in Giridih district of Jharkhand on Friday. PTI Photo

THE CONSUL General of Myanmar, Pyi Soe, died in an accident on National Highway-2 in Nimiyaghat police station area of Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Friday. His wife, personal assistant and driver of the vehicle sustained injuries in the mishap. They have been referred to Medica Hospital in Ranchi after being initially admitted to Meena General Hospital in Dumri.

Police said Soe, who was posted at the Consulate General of Myanmar in Kolkata, his wife and his personal assistant were travelling in an SUV towards Kolkata. The mishap took place in Nimiyaghat area on the four-lane highway (also known as the GT Road) around 11 am, said police. The three passengers and driver Vipin Singh were rushed to Meena General Hospital, where Soe was declared brought dead.

“Inquiries revealed that the family had travelled to Bodh Gaya and they were returning to Kolkata. It appears that the driver veered towards the wrong lane to avoid hitting a motorcycle, but a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the SUV,” said a police officer. The truck has reportedly been seized. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Dumri) A K Sinha said that the injured were being referred to Medica Hospital for better treatment. Further probe is on. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure that Soe’s wife and the other co-passengers get the best possible treatment.

