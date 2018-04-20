Jharkhand municipal election results LIVE UPDATES: Congress demands recounting of votes in Dhanbad

Jharkhand Corporation election results LIVE UPDATES: Counting Agents busy to open the seal of EVMs. (Express photo/Representational) Jharkhand Corporation election results LIVE UPDATES: Counting Agents busy to open the seal of EVMs. (Express photo/Representational)

Counting of votes in Jharkhand Municipal Corporation elections began from 8 am today. The voting on 34 civic bodies were held on Monday. For the first time in Jharkhand elections for posts of mayor, deputy mayor of municipal corporations, and chairmen and vice-chairmen of municipal councils were held on party lines.

Voting percentage recorded across 34 municipal bodies was 65.15 per cent, a marginal rise of around 2 per cent against the 63.17 per cent in 2013. The results are expected to be out by afternoon.