Jharkhand municipal election results LIVE UPDATES: Congress demands recounting of votes in Dhanbad

Counting of votes in Jharkhand Municipal Corporation elections began from 8 am today. The voting on 34 civic bodies were held on Monday. For the first time in Jharkhand elections for posts of mayor, deputy mayor of municipal corporations, and chairmen and vice-chairmen of municipal councils were held on party lines.
Voting percentage recorded across 34 municipal bodies was 65.15 per cent, a marginal rise of around 2 per cent against the 63.17 per cent in 2013. The results are expected to be out by afternoon.
Highlights
Counting underway in Jharkhand Municipal Elections
Counting of votes is underway in 34 municipal bodies is underway in the state.
In Dhanbad's Chirkunda nagar parishad, while the BJP has won the chairman's post, Congress supporters are demanding recounting of votes.
The election was held over five municipal corporations or Nagar Nigams, 16 municipal councils or Nagar Parishads and 14 Nagar Panchayats in the state.
The Municipal Corporation election in the state is witnessing a triangular competition between the BJP, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairman and Deputy Chairman.
According to local reports, BJP has created early momentum and has won president posts in five Corporations while Congress has managed to win four across the state.
