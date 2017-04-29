Jharkhand MP seeks new pact for water, threatens to block river water to Bengal

Nishikant Dubey. Nishikant Dubey.

A NEW inter-state water dispute is in the making, with Jharkhand demanding renegotiation of a 40-year-old agreement between West Bengal and then undivided Bihar on the grounds that the West Bengal government did not abide by the provisions of that agreement. According to the agreement signed on July 19, 1978, West Bengal was supposed to construct at least four dams on different rivers in that region, and make available more than 10,000 acre-foot water to united Bihar for irrigation purposes. The areas that were supposed to benefit are now part of Jharkhand, which has inherited the agreement.

West Bengal has not built any of these dams, fearing it would adversely affect irrigation facilities in its own state. Jharkhand is now complaining that West Bengal is getting an unfair share of river water and also benefitting from projects in Jharkhand such as Maithon, Mayurakshi and Damodar Valley Corporation. The fact that the two state governments are led by parties bitterly opposed to each other is not helping matters.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who represents Godda constituency in Jharkhand, said the state will not hesitate to take unilateral measures, including blocking water flowing into West Bengal. “It is our land, our water, but West Bengal is using most of the water of Bairakshi, Panchet and Maithon rivers,” he said. “My request to the central government is to save the people of Jharkhand… The 1978 agreement needs to be renegotiated.”

Dubey has raised the issue in Parliament as well and received support not just from his party colleagues but also from CPI(M)’s Mohammed Salim, incidentally a Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal. The Jharkhand government has informed the Union Water Resources Ministry that it is examining all options to renegotiate the agreement with West Bengal.

In a letter to Dubey earlier this month, Minister of State for Water Resources Sanjeev Balyan said that the Roorkee-based National Institute of Hydrology is examining the objections of the West Bengal government on the construction of dam at one of the four sites. Balyan said that Jharkhand could take the help of Central Water Commission (CWC) to resolve its dispute with West Bengal. Dubey said, “We will aggressively take up the matter with CWC… If our demand is not met, Jharkhand can go to the extent of blocking water to West Bengal from these rivers.”

