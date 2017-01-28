Jharkhand: Minor girl of KGBV admitted to hospital after condition deteriorates reportedly due to botched-up attempts to terminate pregnancy

A case of a minor girl, studying in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), being admitted to the district hospital after her condition deteriorated following complications in her pregnancy has come to light in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district. The district administration has constituted an inquiry committee to ascertain the facts regarding the case. The girl is a student of Class 6 and is aged around 13 years.

According to district health officials, the girl, who belonged to a primitive tribal group (PTG), had been brought to a district hospital in the early hours of January 24. “During initial inspection and case history, it turned out that the girl had been missing her periods for the past two months and was taking some medicines. The girl had suffered bleeding through her private parts,” said Civil Surgeon (Garhwa) T. Hembram. He added that the girl’s mother told the doctors that she was being given some medicine for the past two months. The girl was reportedly allowed to go with her parents after her condition improved. “We are in the process of carrying out a detailed inquiry. Any conclusion can be drawn only after that,” added Hembram.

Garhwa Deputy Commissioner could not be contacted despite repeated efforts. A senior official of the education department said: “As of now, we have come to know that the girl used to remain away from school for months. She would join school once in a while and then return home. We are ascertaining her attendance records.”

Another official associated with the probe said that the allegations were being looked into. “We are recording the statements of the parents and will also record the statement of the girl. So far, there is nothing on record to arrive at any conclusion,” said the official, adding that a preliminary report was likely to be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner late tonight.

Last year, a similar case of KGBV girl from Godda was reported, following which top officials from the capital had visited the school and took stock of the situation. Subsequently, the Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) had issued detailed guidelines for ensuring counseling of the girls and take steps to prevent absenteeism. “In that case too, the girl would often remain away from the school. Later, inquiry had revealed that a close family member of the girl had made her pregnant,” said an official. He added that whether the KGBV concerned was following the guidelines will also be scrutinised.

