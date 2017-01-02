Jharkhand mine collapse: Two more bodies found, toll rises to 18

Rescued oparation continues, accident caused due to Rajmahal mine tragedy at Goda district at Jharkhand. Express photo Rescued oparation continues, accident caused due to Rajmahal mine tragedy at Goda district at Jharkhand. Express photo

Two more bodies were recovered from the site of the mine collapse at Lal Matia in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Sunday, taking the toll to 18. More than a dozen vehicles were also unearthed by rescue teams, who have been on the job for the fourth day since the mine collapsed late Thursday evening. Around half a dozen persons are still suspected to be buried inside.

The rescue efforts are being carried out with maximum caution, said officials. “The dense fog, which sets in by evening and lifts late in the morning, is hampering our work. We have to proceed very carefully because the debris in the mine is spread over a large area and is also very deep. Therefore, we cannot overload the debris with rescue equipment and men,” said an Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) officer, who has been camping at the site since the accident.

Besides the compensation, the ECL is also providing Rs 16,000 each to the next of kin of the victims for their last rites. “We have arranged for vehicles to help the families take the bodies to their native places,” said the official.

Coal India had decided to treat labourers and workers, working on contract on behalf of a private company, on a par with regular staff in matters of compensation.

“Our CMD, other top officials and seven of ECL’s own mines rescue teams are constantly at the spot. We will continue our efforts till all the debris is cleared,” said an ECL spokesperson. He added that apart from five teams of the NDRF, at least six rescue teams from other ECL mines have been pressed into service.

“Our own team started rescue work within a couple of hours of the incident. We have called at least six teams from the headquarters, as well as other areas in the ECL command zone. Each mine area has at least one such team,” said the spokesperson. NDRF personnel are helping in the operations. Officials said the Central Mining and Planning Design Institute and teams of the Directorate General of Mines Safety are supervising the efforts.