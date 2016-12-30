Jharkhand mine collapse: Several workers feared trapped in Lal Matia coal mine

Jharkhand mine collapse: Police sources said rescue operations were proving to be difficult to initiate as the exact extent of the damage was yet to be ascertained. (Representational) Jharkhand mine collapse: Police sources said rescue operations were proving to be difficult to initiate as the exact extent of the damage was yet to be ascertained. (Representational)

SEVERAL WORKERS were feared trapped under debris following a coal mine collapse in Lal Matia area of Godda district late Thursday night. The mine is run by the Eastern Coalfields Limited.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das directed the DGP and Chief Secretary to initiate relief and rescue operations at the earliest. According to police, the incident occurred during the shift change late in the evening.

“As of now, there are different versions of how many machines, vehicles and people are trapped. Relief and rescue operations are being initiated,” said a police official. He said things will become clear as the relief and rescue operations proceed further.

The official said that while some have put the number of trapped vehicles at eight or 10, other versions say the number could be two to three times higher. Top administration officials have rushed to the spot. Police sources said rescue operations were proving to be difficult to initiate as the exact extent of the damage was yet to be ascertained.

