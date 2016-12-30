Jharkhand mine collapse: Death toll rises to nine, rescue operations underway

Jharkhand mine collapse: Chief Minister Raghubar Das has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased while 25000 for the injured. (Source: NDMA India) Jharkhand mine collapse: Chief Minister Raghubar Das has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased while 25000 for the injured. (Source: NDMA India)

The death toll in the Jharkhand coal mine collapse has risen to nine with rescue operations underway, according to news agency ANI. Several others were feared trapped under debris after a coal mine collapsed in Lal Matia area of Jharkhand’s Godda district late Thursday night. The mine is run by the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL). “Rescue teams have recovered 4 bodies till now, one more body visible; work underway,” Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, chairperson and managing director of ECL and WCL, had said earlier in the day.

Rescue operations were going in full swing and power cut was restored within three hours after the incident, RR Mishra said, adding that three more teams of National Disaster Response Force from Patna and one from Ranchi are enroute to the mine collapse site.

“Three excavators, seven dumpers were identified at mining site where incident took place, two dumpers fled when land subsided,” Mishra said, adding that the number of people trapped may be less than seven.

Dozens of vehicles and machinery can be seen covered and trapped under piles of debris. According to latest reports, all the 10 mining equipment have been extracted.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das had directed the DGP and Chief Secretary to initiate relief and rescue operations at the earliest. According to police, the incident occurred during the shift change late in the evening.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Das enquiring about the mine collapse. The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased while 25000 for the injured.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goel said that all the necessary help to the families of the deceased was being extended by ECL. “The company has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs each to the family of the deceased,” he said on Twitter.

“Two workers have met with injuries and are being treated in the Area Hospital. One of them has been sent to Durgapur for further treatment,” he said while giving the details of the incident.

In the wake of tragic incident, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the Director General of Mines Safety and a high level committee of experts has been constituted by Coal India Limited to investigate into causes of mine collapse.

