Jharkhand: Maoist group commander killed in encounter by Garhwa police in Palamu

A wanted commander of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a splinter Maoist group, was killed in an encounter under Chainpur police station area of Jharkhand’s Palamu district Thursday afternoon. The encounter took place between the team from Garhwa police, along with a contingent of the Jharkhand Armed Police.

According to the police, a team of JAP (8th Battalion), along with team of Garhwa police, had entered deep into the forests on Garhwa-Palamu border following information about movement of TPC area commander Abhay, along with his dasta suspected to have around a dozen members.

The encounter took place in a village called Chauban Tand under Chainpur police station area of Palamu on the Garhwa-Palamu border. Abhay was killed in the exchange of fire. We have found two rifles, cartridges, batteries, their chargers, blankets and other material which such operatives generally carry with them, said Garhwa Superintendent of Police Alok. He added that some members were suspected to have been injured, although they have not been traced. Search and combing operations were on.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Ajay had nearly 10 cases registered against him in Palamu and Garhwa districts. He was active in this area for quite a few years. We are investigating further, said Alok.

The state police claim to have broken the back of Maoist and other splinter groups in the state on account of more than 1,500 special operations in the last year and a workable surrender policy.