Jharkhand: Man kills wife, two children, injures two more, before hanging himself

A 40-year-old man killed his wife, two children, besides injuring two others before ending his life in his house under Raj Nagar police station area of Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The incident occurred late Thursday evening. According to the police, Sehrai Hembram, a resident of Dol Sora village under Jumal gram panchayat of Raj Nagar Block, and his family; wife Mahi Hembram (33), sons Sameer Hembram (10) and Badai Hembram (1) and daughters Pinki Hembram (8) and Savita Hembram (6); in his house.

On Friday morning, the villagers noticed two young children; Pinki and Sameer; having sustained injuries from a sickle inflicted on them by Sehrai. When they looked into the house, they found Sehrai hanging from the ceiling, while Mahi, Badai and Savita lay dead in a pool of blood.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela), Sumeet Kumar, said: It appears that the accused was mentally disturbed. There is no evidence of the family facing any financial problems. Also, we have not come across any evidence of the accused being involved in any superstitious activities like sacrifices to propitiate deities.

The police said that Pinki and Sameer, who were rushed to the district Hospital, after the incident came to light, were not in a position to speak. They are under trauma and we will wait for them to recover, said Office-in-charge (Raj Nagar) Tileshwar Kushwaha.

Kushwaha added that Sehrai used to do odd jobs as labourer, besides having some of his own land, which he tilled. From the accounts we have gathered from the villagers, he was mentally unstable. However, there is no record of him getting any medical treatment. The police got the information late in the night. The incident seems to have occurred around 8 p.m. last evening. Further probe is on, he said.