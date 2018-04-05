Jharkhand: Man kills wife, daughter over illicit love affair

Jharkhand man hacked his wife and daughter to death before killing himself Jharkhand man hacked his wife and daughter to death before killing himself

A man hacked his wife and daughter to death before killing himself under Sadar police station of Latehar district, police today said. Israfil Ansari, a father of four, killed his wife Samina Begum and daughter Aasma Parveen with an axe, as they were becoming stumbling blocks in his illicit love affair with another woman in Dihi village.

His marriage was to take place on April 22. Ansari was allegedly having a love affair with the woman for over a year, said Ramesh Kumar Singh, Officer-in-charge of the police station.

A large number of villagers assembled in front of Ansari’s house when the news spread this morning and police was informed. Ansari developed a strained relationship with his wife and daughter over the issue as the victims had been opposing it, he said.

Ansari’s younger daughter, who was in another room, told police that her father had killed her mother and elder sister and saw him fleeing with an axe after committing the crime.

Ansari committed suicide in a jungle about a kilometre away from his house by consuming poison, he said. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered all the bodies.

