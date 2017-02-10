Jharkhand: Man ‘commits suicide’ after ‘killing’ wife and children

A 40-year-old man allegedly hacked to death his wife and two minor children, injured two other minors and commited suicide in Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand on Friday, a police officer said. Sehrai Hembram, who was stated to be mentally unstable, allegedly hacked to death his wife Mahi Hembram (33), six-year-old daughter Sabita and one-year-old son Badai Hembram with a sickle at Dolserai Dumar village at around 2 am, the officer said.

Sehrai’s two other children, 8-year-old Pinki Hembram and 10-year-old Sameer Hembram, also suffered gashes in the attack but managed to escape, the officer said. Villagers gathered in front of his house as the injured children screamed for help and found Sehrai hanging from the ceiling of his house after breaking open the bolted door, the officer said.

On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies later.