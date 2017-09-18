Jharkhand: Man claiming to be a journalist alleges being thrown out of Amit Shah event

He alleged that few journalists boycotted the event held by Amit Shah and Raghubar Das in Jharkhand (Screengrab from Twitter) He alleged that few journalists boycotted the event held by Amit Shah and Raghubar Das in Jharkhand (Screengrab from Twitter)

A man claiming to be a journalist alleged that he and other local reporters in Ranchi were thrown out of an event attended by BJP Chief Amit Shah and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday. In a video that surfaced on Twitter, the man can be seen talking how press invites were given to all journalists asking them to cover the event. He, however, alleged that as soon as photos were clicked, the local and small-time reporters were thrown out because Amit Shah and Raghubar Das wanted to talk only to media owners and chief editors. He also claimed that many reporters were angered by this behaviour and reportedly boycotted the event.

The man also added that the event would get ample coverage from the local media because the owners and chief editors were allowed to cover the meeting. “Yeh chote mote patrakar jo hai laath khaye joote khaye, aur ve (owners and editors) andhar beth kar ke rasgoole khaye,” he alleged. (The small-time reporters are hit by shoes, where as they are eating rasgoolas). Claiming that this is the state of affairs during BJP’s National President Amit Shah’s visit to Jharkhand, he questions if this is “sabka saath sabka vikaas” or is it favouring only those few who come in “Grade-A”

Amit Shah, who was on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from Friday, interacted with party members and officer bearers. He also held a meeting with the RSS leaders in the state and also launched Shaheed Gram Vikas Yojana, a scheme to develop villages of freedom fighters. He also met the descendants of Birsa Munda and gave away gas connections and solar lamps to some of the beneficiaries of the new scheme.

