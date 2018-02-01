Jharkhand: Man beheads wife, 16-yr-old daughter calls up police

On Monday night, the couple fought over something, following which Kriti left in a huff and went to an acquaintance’s house nearby. On Monday night, the couple fought over something, following which Kriti left in a huff and went to an acquaintance’s house nearby.

A man is on the run after he allegedly beheaded his wife and kept her body in the bed box at his rented accommodation in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district.

Police said the incident came to light on Tuesday when the daughter of the accused called police to inform that “something bad had happened to her mother”, at a time when he had come to lodge a “missing person’s complaint” for his wife.

The police added that the exact motive behind the alleged murder was yet to be ascertained, though marital discord over an affair could be the reason.

“As Vinod Pathak was getting the complaint lodged about his wife Anu Pathak at Badee Bazar police outpost under Sadar police station area, the police got a call from his daughter saying that something had happened in the house and that her father may be responsible for it. The accused was taken to the house and when the bed box was checked, the body of his wife was found. Realising that he would be arrested, he fled,” said a police officer.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vinod, a head clerk with Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) in Hazaribagh, used to live with his wife Anu and three daughters — Kriti (16), Vani (13) and Vansh (11) — in Jai Prabha Nagar locality.

On Monday night, the couple fought over something, following which Kriti left in a huff and went to an acquaintance’s house nearby. The other two children later went to sleep, police said.

Police said that on Tuesday, Kriti returned home and asked Vinod about her mother. Vinod told her that she had gone to a relative’s house. He then stepped out and reached the police outpost. “But inside the house, the eldest daughter felt something had happened and alerted the police,” said the officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App