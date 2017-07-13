Jharkhand lynchings: Suspended DC given clean chit, reinstated

Deputy Commissioner of the Saraikela Kharsawan district, Gholap Ramesh Gorakh, who had been suspended by the state government in connection with the lynching of four men on May 18, was given a clean chit and reinstated on Wednesday. The government said that his explanation on the entire incident was found to be satisfactory.

According to a notification issued by the state government on Wednesday, the period of Gorakh’s suspension would be treated as “being on duty”. Awaiting posting, he has been asked to join the Personnel Department.

“Gorakh was suspended on June 9 and relinquished his charge on June 10. Subsequently, the clarification given by Gorakh was considered and it was found satisfactory. He is now cleared of all charges and his suspension has been revoked from July 11,” said the notification.

The details of the explanation could not be confirmed. Efforts to reach Secretary (Personnel) Nidhi Khare did not yield result. It may be recalled that two incidents of lynching had taken place within 24 hours in Saraikela and Jamshedpur, in which a total of seven people were killed. In all these killings, the rumours of child lifters prowling in the area had played a role.

Following the incident, the state government had set up a joint probe team that had said that the DC Gorakh and SP Rakesh Bansal, reached the spot five hours after the incident took place.

