Jharkhand lynching: Two main accused surrender before court

The police said that, around half a dozen persons, who were not named in the FIR, but whose involvement in the mob violence was suspected, had been detained for questioning. The police said that, around half a dozen persons, who were not named in the FIR, but whose involvement in the mob violence was suspected, had been detained for questioning.

Deepak Mishra and Chhotu Verma, two of the main accused and top functionaries of the local Gau Raksha Samiti, on Monday surrendered before the a city court in Ramgarh district in connection with the lynching of Alimuddin Ansari, who was killed for allegedly carrying beef in his van, on June 29.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal said: “The two main accused surrendered early noon. We had procured their arrest warrants and would have initiated property attachment proceedings if they had not surrendered today.”

With this, the total number of arrests has reached 10, with five named and five others, who were not named in the FIR, having been arrested so far. More arrests are likely.

Police officials said that, while Mishra and Verma were not seen in pictures or videos using sticks to beat up Ansari, they had a prominent role to play in the entire incident. “Many people, who were found at the spot and indulging in perpetrating violence, had reached the spot at their instance,” said an official. Associated with cow protectionism since long, Mishra and Verma were virtually synonymous with such activities in the area.

The police said that, around half a dozen persons, who were not named in the FIR, but whose involvement in the mob violence was suspected, had been detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, the home department came out with an appeal in the local dailies urging people not to take law into their hands in the name of cow protection, while reminding that killing cows was illegal in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App