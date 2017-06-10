Jharkhand lynching: Two cops suspended, govt report cites land sale, cattle trade

While four persons were killed in Shobhapur in Saraikela Kharsawan, three were lynched in the Bagbera area of East Singhbhum. While four persons were killed in Shobhapur in Saraikela Kharsawan, three were lynched in the Bagbera area of East Singhbhum.

The Jharkhand government on Friday evening suspended the Saraikela-Kharsawan Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police following a report by two-member panel on lynchings in the state on May 18-19.

While four persons were killed in Shobhapur in Saraikela Kharsawan, three were lynched in the Bagbera area of East Singhbhum.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das directed the suspension of Deputy Commissioner Ramesh G Gholap and Superintendent of Police Rakesh Bansal with immediate effect.

“The action has been taken in the light of a two-member panel’s report on the lynchings that pointed to poor handling of the situation,” said a source in the CMO.

The report had pointed out that while the East Singhbhum administration and the police reacted quickly to the three killings, the Saraikela administration was found to be slow.

Highly placed sources said that there was a gap of nearly five hours between the officers getting the information and reaching the spot that is 25 km from the district headquarters.

Police sources said the report pointed out that people were allegedly against the sale of land to non-tribals in the Bagbera area, where three persons were killed. Sources said the child lifting rumours were used by some vested interest groups to push their own agendas. It has not held any group responsible for the incidents.

In the Shobhapur area in Saraikela-Kharsawan, the panel cited opposition to cattle trade.

The role of a local outfit, Muslim Ekta Manch, has come under the scanner in the report, the sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App