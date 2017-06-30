Jharkhand lynching: Section 144 imposed across Ramgarh following panic over mob violence

A day after a man was lynched by a mob on suspicion that he was carrying beef in his vehicle, prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 were imposed by the administration in all the six blocks of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Friday, as reported by PTI. The section prohibits assembly of more than four persons at one place and it was taken after the incident sparked off panic across the district, officials said.
According to Inspector General of Police ML Meena, the situation remained tense but under control and additional security forces were deployed in identified points of the district. She said dependents of the deceased would be given Rs 2 lakh as compensation by the state government, adding that two FIRs were registered with the Ramgarh police station.
One person has been arrested by the police in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the police were conducting raids to nab the other accused named in the FIR. The report from forensic laboratory has not been received so far, said Kishore Kaushal, Superintendent of Police, Ramgarh.
Mohd Allimuddin, a resident of neighbouring Hazaribagh district, was thrashed by around 30 people after they surrounded his van in the Bazaar Tand area of Ramgarh police station. They dragged out the driver of the vehicle and injured him grievously. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot immediately and took Allimuddin to a hospital, where he was declared “brought dead” by doctors, a police officer said.
The attackers also set Allimuddin’s vehicle ablaze, said police.
- Jun 30, 2017 at 8:05 pmComments by leaders on such incidences are a mere eyewash. No substance in it. It's as if the perpetrators are just given a scolding and life goes on...Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 7:54 pmIndia is super power, it can defeat China and Pakistan at the same time, it has biggest military, I have been hearing for so long but here is thought, do it all but first decide a new name for the country, for some time rape-istan seemed better fit but now Lynch-istan is looking more suitable. And don't forget "open defcation-istan" and "farmers suicide-istan" are in close compe ion. I am sick and tired of these bhakts and sanghis talking big and living in fools paradise, enough is enough. India's child mortality rates are among highest even in third world countries, 400 million live below poverty line and these s talking about being super power while using railway line as toilets after killing a Dalit on the suspicion of transporting a cow.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 7:53 pmModi only talks he will never take any action against the murders of innocent minority in the name of cow worship. It all hypocrisy for votes.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 7:45 pmFor this much violence, 144 imposed, only one arrested and 2 lakh for the victims family ? impotent governance. Shame on them. Oh God, take care of those who are responsible for this killing, including authoritarian supervisors.Reply