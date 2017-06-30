Jharkhand lynching: Section 144 imposed across Ramgarh following panic over mob violence

Alimuddin Ansari’s vehicle was set on fire in Ramgarh. Alimuddin Ansari’s vehicle was set on fire in Ramgarh.

A day after a man was lynched by a mob on suspicion that he was carrying beef in his vehicle, prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 were imposed by the administration in all the six blocks of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Friday, as reported by PTI. The section prohibits assembly of more than four persons at one place and it was taken after the incident sparked off panic across the district, officials said.

According to Inspector General of Police ML Meena, the situation remained tense but under control and additional security forces were deployed in identified points of the district. She said dependents of the deceased would be given Rs 2 lakh as compensation by the state government, adding that two FIRs were registered with the Ramgarh police station.

One person has been arrested by the police in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the police were conducting raids to nab the other accused named in the FIR. The report from forensic laboratory has not been received so far, said Kishore Kaushal, Superintendent of Police, Ramgarh.

Mohd Allimuddin, a resident of neighbouring Hazaribagh district, was thrashed by around 30 people after they surrounded his van in the Bazaar Tand area of Ramgarh police station. They dragged out the driver of the vehicle and injured him grievously. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot immediately and took Allimuddin to a hospital, where he was declared “brought dead” by doctors, a police officer said.

The attackers also set Allimuddin’s vehicle ablaze, said police.

