Jharkhand lynching: Jayant Sinha seeks CBI probe

Claiming that the accused in the Alimuddin Ansari lynching case have not got “complete justice”, Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and BJP MP from Hazaribagh, on Thursday said that he has personally requested Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das for a CBI inquiry into the case. He said two senior lawyers have agreed to defend the accused in the High Court.

Alimuddin was lynched by a mob, mostly cow vigilantes, in Ramgarh town on June 29, 2017, after they intercepted his vehicle carrying beef. A fast-track court had convicted 11, mostly cow vigilantes and a BJP leader, on March 21 and awarded life imprisonment to them.

