Hours after PM’s condemnation, man in Jharkhand beaten to death on suspicion of carrying beef

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the recent incidents of lynching in the name of gau raksha (cow protection), a man in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district was beaten to death on suspicion of carrying beef in his vehicle. Police sources, according to IANS, said that Alimuddin alias Asgar Ansari was carrying the “banned meat” in a Maruti van. He was stopped by a group of people near Bajartand village before being brutally killed.
“It’s premeditated murder,” Additional Director General of Police R.K. Mallik told IANS. “Asgar was chargesheeted for child abduction and murder,” the officer said, adding that some people involved in beef trade hatched a conspiracy to kill him. “The killers have been identified.”
Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati ashram, Modi had said killing people on the pretext of protecting cows is not acceptable and warned that no one has the right to take law into his hands.
He said indulging in violence in the name of “gau bhakti” goes fully against the ideals of the Father of the Nation.
Voicing his concern over the spate of incidents of lynching and violence over cow protection, he said nothing would be achieved from such acts.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:22 pmMan killing on the Name of Beef (cow) is not at all acceptable and must be deterred by a capital punishment.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:22 pmIs this a business rivalry .. We need to check the fctReply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:19 pmMuslims have separate law..for them law gets changed in sah bano case..for them after getting proof of Hindu archiological construction under babri masjid..the govt is sitting on top of that info....all these have subverted the rule of law in India..these are I think avoidable result of the sameReply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:18 pmMob action is a clear sign of cowardice.The mobs, their leaders and supporters are confirming their cowardice by these actions. It is a shame that such people act only when in a crowd - be it gang rape, mass protest or mob lynch. They will never have the courage to take on a situation one-to-one.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:15 pmIt is the time to fight for freedom from this Raskels who are supported by the Government.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:14 pmwhy are muslims loosing their life for beef ??? is it so important ? agreed its wrong to kill people but whom whom do we stop ??Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:05 pmHang these rascals who spread hatred.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:03 pmAl Cowda in action !!!Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:16 pmLOL! I'll be using it in future.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:21 pmHahaha ....Reply
- Load More Comments