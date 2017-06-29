Hours after PM’s condemnation, man in Jharkhand beaten to death on suspicion of carrying beef

Earlier on Wednesday, protests march were held across India against the killing of Junaid Khan. Earlier on Wednesday, protests march were held across India against the killing of Junaid Khan.

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the recent incidents of lynching in the name of gau raksha (cow protection), a man in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district was beaten to death on suspicion of carrying beef in his vehicle. Police sources, according to IANS, said that Alimuddin alias Asgar Ansari was carrying the “banned meat” in a Maruti van. He was stopped by a group of people near Bajartand village before being brutally killed.

“It’s premeditated murder,” Additional Director General of Police R.K. Mallik told IANS. “Asgar was chargesheeted for child abduction and murder,” the officer said, adding that some people involved in beef trade hatched a conspiracy to kill him. “The killers have been identified.”

Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati ashram, Modi had said killing people on the pretext of protecting cows is not acceptable and warned that no one has the right to take law into his hands.

He said indulging in violence in the name of “gau bhakti” goes fully against the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

Voicing his concern over the spate of incidents of lynching and violence over cow protection, he said nothing would be achieved from such acts.

