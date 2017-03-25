Taking cue from UP, Jharkhand launches its own Anti-Romeo squads

Taking a cue from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand has launched its own anti-Romeo squads, with police pouncing on young men found loitering around schools and colleges without any reason. The Jharkhand Police, which launched a special drive on Friday around women-only schools and colleges, rounded up some young men and also slapped them.

“The drive has been launched to ensure safety of the girls. Boys will not be harassed. The move is that girls are not harassed,” SSP Ranchi, Kuldeep Dwivedi, told reporters. The police have also launched a mobile-based Shakti app in Ranchi and other parts of the state to help women in distress to send messages.

The squad has also been formed in the steel city of Jamshedpur. On Saturday, the squad launched a special drive near women’s colleges and other institutions. Four youths were detained.

Young women have expressed happiness at the move.

“We had to face unsavoury comments while going to college and coaching institutes. We hope such a drive will stop this,” said Rubika, a Ranchi Women’s College student.

