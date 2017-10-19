Jharkhand: Kin of 11-yr-old who ‘died of starvation’ had Aadhaar, says UIDAI

Photo of the deceased girl, who allegdeglly died of starvation. Photo of the deceased girl, who allegdeglly died of starvation.

Reacting to reports about the death of an 11-year-old girl allegedly due to starvation, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey has said that Santoshi Kumari’s family had got itself enrolled with Aadhaar in 2014 and stringent action should be taken against those who denied social welfare benefits to the family.

Activists have claimed that the girl’s family had been denied ration, which they are entitled to under the National Food Security Act, for six months as the family’s ration card was cancelled because it was not linked to Aadhaar.

Calling the incident unfortunate, Pandey was quoted by PTI as saying, “The Jharkhand government has ordered a probe into the matter to find out the facts behind the unfortunate incident. I expect that person responsible for denial of benefits, in spite of Aadhaar card, will be held accountable and necessary action will be taken against such people by the state so that it acts as a deterrent in future.”

Pointing to Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, which lays down the grounds for authentication of identity for social welfare benefits, Pandey said the law was clear that even if a person does not have an Aadhaar, the person shall be offered alternate and viable means of identification for delivery of the subsidy, benefit or service.

He stressed that the death was not due to denial of benefits because of Aadhaar as the family was enrolled with the UIDAI in 2013.

Pandey also emphasised that all the field agencies should be extremely sensitive to “to the needs of the people” and ensure that such issues do not prevent benefits and subsidies from reaching the grassroots. He said whoever is guilty in the case should be held accountable and be punished.

