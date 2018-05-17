Jharkhand journalist found dead

The journalist primarily worked at the training centre for ‘sahiyas’(community health workers) at the sub-centre. (Source- File) The journalist primarily worked at the training centre for ‘sahiyas’(community health workers) at the sub-centre. (Source- File)

The body of a man in his 30s, said to be associated with some vernacular dailies as a journalist, was found hanging from a fan inside a public health centre in Vishrampur area of Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Wednesday.

Rameshwar Keshri, a resident of Vishrampur, primarily worked at the training centre for ‘sahiyas’(community health workers) at the sub-centre, police said, adding they are probing to ascertain whether it is a case of murder. “He had come to the centre for some work. However, nobody apparently saw him either being assaulted or attempting to hang himself,” said a police officer.

“As per our information, Keshri had gone to the centre in connection with some story. However, nobody knows what happened and suddenly he was found hanging. He used to work with the Rashtriya Naveen Mail and also for the training of sahiyas,” said Santosh Srivastava, a Palamu-based journalist.

The state unit of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists has called an emergency meeting on Thursday. DSP (Palamu) Hira Lal Ravi said, “We are investigating the case… The scene has been sealed. A post mortem will be conducted. The body was found hanging from the fan. From what we have come to know, he used to work at the training centre of sahiyas and was also associated with different news organisations. The dog squad and the FSL unit was also summoned to the spot.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App