Jharkhand: JMM, Congress join hands for Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and state elections

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday entered into an understanding with the Congress for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the Assembly polls the same year. However, JMM patriarch Shibu Soren had a word of caution for his party when he said that Congress had ditched JMM several times in the past after making promises.

JMM spokesperson Abhishek Singh said: “Our acting chief, Hemant Soren, Congress’s Jharkhand incharge R P N Singh and state Congress chief Dr Ajoy Kumar met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, following which it was decided that the JMM will support the candidate fielded by Congress for Rajya Sabha. We will lead in the next Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with Congress supporting us in the state.”

Election to the Rajya Sabha will be held on March 23 and the last date of filing nomination is March 12. Speaking to a local news channel, Shibu Soren said that there was a history of Congress ditching JMM after making promises.

Singh, however, clarified saying that the party patriarch was not against the understanding. “He did not say that the alliance should not happen. But, when the mediaperson asked him, he expressed his doubts based on his past experience. And he was of the view that the agreement should be in writing. There is no need to blow his views out-of-proportion,” he said.

