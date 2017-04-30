Jharkhand: Intern found dead in Jamshedpur

The body of a 27-year-old intern with a leading bank was found in the basement of an under-construction building at Chhagan Lal Chowk in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on Saturday. Ankush Thakurta, the deceased, was from Odisha’s Sunder Nagar district. Inspector Srinivas said the basement was filled with around three-inch water and Thakurta’s head was almost submerged. “There did not appear to be any evident blunt or sharp injury marks. Prima facie, it appears he fell into the basement. A probe is on,” said Srinivas.

He said Thakutra had finished a management course from a Ghaziabad-based institute and had come to Jamshedpur for internship on April 2. Thakurta had reportedly rented a house less than 500 metres from the building, the construction of which the authorities had stopped. Police said that the building’s builder would secretly get a few labourers and carry on with work.

Deputy police superintendent Sudhir Kumar said that the police are waiting for Thakurta’s parents, who would be able to share more information.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now