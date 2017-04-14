Jharkhand: In defeat, BJP takes heart from growth in JMM belt

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha workers celebrating after winning the Litipara by-poll against ruling BJP candidate in Ranchi on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha workers celebrating after winning the Litipara by-poll against ruling BJP candidate in Ranchi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

In a strong pitch to make inroads into a JMM bastion, the ruling BJP failed to win the assembly bypoll to Litipara, Jharkhand, but improved its vote share by nearly a quarter.

JMM candidate Simon Marandi bagged 65,551 votes (vote share just under 47%) to win by 12,900 votes against the BJP’s Hemlal Murmu, whose 37% vote share far outshone the BJP’s 30% in 2014. That year, incidentally, Marandi had been the BJP candidate.

BJP leaders said the reduction in the victory margin was a major takeaway and claimed the spadework done now would reap dividends in the future.

The BJP had tried hard to enter the Santhal Paragana region, a JMM stronghold for four decades. Dominated by tribals, the region is also among the most backward areas in the state, while Litipara itself is among the 10 most backward blocks in the country. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das had personally led the BJP campaign.

“It was a challenge and we may have lost. But within this loss, we see future wins. For the first time, we challenged the JMM in its stronghold, we weaned away core voters from them, we strengthened our organisation, and we took development programmes to the people,” said BJP general secretary Deepak Prakash.

“The result is a clear message that the BJP’s policy of snatching tribal land and giving it away to industrialists will not help,” said JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, referring to amendments to tenancy laws.

Babulal Marandi’s JVM(P) was a distant third. The Congress had supported the JMM.

