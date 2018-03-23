Jharkhand HC to take up Lalu’s bail plea on April 6: Lawyer

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File)

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad’s plea for bail in the fodder scam case involving the Chaibasa treasury is likely to be taken up by the Jharkhand High Court on April 6, his counsel said today. Hearing for the bail petition in the Chaibasa treasury case could not be taken up today and the bench of Aparesh Kumar Singh is likely to take it up on April 6, Prasad’s counsel Prabhat Kumar said.

The high court had on February 23 rejected the RJD chief’s bail petition in the Deoghar treasury case of the scam. Prasad is in jail after he was convicted on December 23 for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury in 1997 and sentenced on January 6.

The special CBI court had sentenced the RJD leader to three-and-a-half years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him in the fodder scam case. A special CBI court had pronounced him guilty on March 19 in a fourth fodder scam case involving fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury. Lalu Prasad was convicted in the first fodder scam case in 2013 and awarded five years in jail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App